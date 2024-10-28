19 historic retro pictures of Blackpool in the Sixties to take you on a journey in time

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Oct 2024, 08:53 BST

These brilliant pictures are snapshot into life in Blackpool in the decade of the 60s

These fabulous pictures round-up Blackpool in 1960.

From politicians in town to Sir Cliff Richard hanging his washing on a drying rack at home, these superb pictures are window into past times.

ICYMI: 33 treasured historical pictures of Blackpool which journey through time to the 80s

37 incredible rare photos of Lancashire's railway stations through the age of steam

26 nostalgic retro photos of Blackpool town centre from the high street to Houndshill

28th August 1965: Holidaymakers riding donkeys on a busy beach in Blackpool, Lancashire with Blackpool Tower in the background

1. 1960s Blackpool

28th August 1965: Holidaymakers riding donkeys on a busy beach in Blackpool, Lancashire with Blackpool Tower in the background | Getty Images

Photo Sales
St Joseph's Road, Queenstown in 1962 .The area was known as Queenstown from the 1870s but is now named Queens Park.

2. 1960s Blackpool

St Joseph's Road, Queenstown in 1962 .The area was known as Queenstown from the 1870s but is now named Queens Park. | National World

Photo Sales
The Palace Theatre buildings on Blackpool Promenade under demolition in 1962. Lewis's department store was later built on this site

3. 1960s Blackpool

The Palace Theatre buildings on Blackpool Promenade under demolition in 1962. Lewis's department store was later built on this site | National World

Photo Sales
A police officer directing traffic near Blackpool North railway station, Blackpool, UK, 8th November 1968

4. 1960s Blackpool

A police officer directing traffic near Blackpool North railway station, Blackpool, UK, 8th November 1968 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
5th July 1966: Blackpool-born boxer Brian London arrives in London for his fight with Muhammad Ali, accompanied by boxing promoter Jack Solomons

5. 1960s Blackpool

5th July 1966: Blackpool-born boxer Brian London arrives in London for his fight with Muhammad Ali, accompanied by boxing promoter Jack Solomons | Getty Images

Photo Sales
27th August 1963, British pop star Cliff Richard hangs up his socks to dry in the kitchen of his home in St Anne's, Blackpool

6. 1960s Blackpool

27th August 1963, British pop star Cliff Richard hangs up his socks to dry in the kitchen of his home in St Anne's, Blackpool | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Cliff RichardBlackpoolPoliticians
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice