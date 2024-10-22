From Beatties Toy Shop to the Houndshill Shopping Centre opening 40 odd years ago, the photos are a real throwback in time.
1. Houndshill through the years
Inside Hounshill | National World
2. Blackpool town centre through the years
Inside Goldbergs | National World
3. Houndshill through the years
Dean Seedle from Beatties toy shop, Hounds Hill centre, Blackpool with an airfix model plane | National World
4. Houndshill through the years
Dan Sports Shop, Birley Street | National World
5. Houndshill through the years
Down Your Way feature on the Superdrug store in Hounds Hill shopping centre, Blackpool.
Pic shows Store Manager Steve Loxham (right) with staff from the pharmacy department in the store. | National World
6. Houndshill through the years
Launch of the Blackpool Customer Loyalty Card Scheme, in the Hounds Hill Centre, Blackpool. | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.