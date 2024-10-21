41 vintage retro pictures of Blackpool during the 1930s age of the Great Depresssion

We go right back to the 1930s with this historical collection of pictures.

An era long gone shows the town centre, Birley Street with early cars parked either side. One picture shows draymen loading the barrels at Yates’s and another of Birley Street lined either sides with cars from the era. Old buildings, people and weird side shows which lined the Golden Mile sum up the decade. They are precious images of how our town used to be.

The Manchester in the 1930s

1. Blackpool, 1930s

The Manchester in the 1930s | National World

There's no space on these Promenade benches just north of the Tower

2. Blackpool, 1930s

There's no space on these Promenade benches just north of the Tower | National World

Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road in 1925, it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s

3. Blackpool, 1930s

Old Bridge House Hotel on Lytham Road in 1925, it's name is thought to refer to a bridge which crossed the Spen Dyke near the Manchester Hotel. The pub was rebuilt in 1879 and remodelled in the 1930s | National World

South Shore Open Air Pool seen during it's heyday, with a backdrop of the South Shore area of Blackpool. The pool was opened in the summer of 1924 but was demolished in 1984 to make way for The Sancastle which when it opened in 1986 was the biggest single new development in Blackpool since the 1930s

4. Blackpool, 1930s

South Shore Open Air Pool seen during it's heyday, with a backdrop of the South Shore area of Blackpool. The pool was opened in the summer of 1924 but was demolished in 1984 to make way for The Sancastle which when it opened in 1986 was the biggest single new development in Blackpool since the 1930s | National World

Stanley Park Cafe in the 1930s

5. Blackpool, 1930s

Stanley Park Cafe in the 1930s | National World

Gracie Fields with a lion at Blackpool Tower Zoo in the 1930s

6. Blackpool, 1930s

Gracie Fields with a lion at Blackpool Tower Zoo in the 1930s | National World

