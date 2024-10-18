25 brilliant retro pictures of Blackpool during the years 1975-1976

They were both memorable years in Blackpool.

From fighter jets landing on the M55 and scaling Blackpool Tower in 1975 to the memorable year of 1976 - the year of that heatwave, has there ever been one as talked about since? These photos encompass what Blackpool was like, events, people, town and streets spanning two years.

Dr Who (Tom Baker) with time travelling assistants Sarah Jane (Elisabeth Sladen) and Harry (Ian Marter) switching on Blackpool Illuminations in 1975

Gale damage on Blackpool Promenade, January 1976

The old walkway which stretched from the promenade to Bank Hey Street to transport pedestrians safely to the beach. It's long gone now.

The Fylde Water Board, on Sefton Street which occupied this site until it's demolition in 1975 to make way for the Houndshill Shopping Centre. Historical Blackpool from 'Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown.'

North side of Victoria Street in 1976

Fylde Transport Department depot in December 1976

