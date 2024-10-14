It was a time of change. Central Railway Station was gone, the Palatine Buildings were being redeveloped and new arcades and amusement centres were springing up everywhere. They capture moments and remember part of our resort’s journey.
This photo was taken in March 1985 and shows where the old Lucky Star arcade was before a huge blaze destroyed it | National World
A busy scene from 1974.The new Palatine buildings were going up and Kiddieland can be seen to the right with Astroglide rising high above it | National World
The Winchester Rifle Range and Oyster Bar are pictured in this snowy scene. Looks like it was late 50s, early 60s | National World
The caption on the back of this picture from 1968 says - 'A view of the Golden Mile which shows the gold to be rather tarnished. But it is a small price to pay for the finished product which will give this world-renowned feature a new lustre and new force in attracting visitors.' It was the Golden Mile arcade going up | National World
February 1969. This photo shows Blackpool Central Beach new development - the Golden Mile Arcade | National World
This was January 1986 and draws attention to the 'last surviving section of the original Golden Mile'. This particular building was once boarding houses and was being remodelled by First Leisure Corporation | National World
