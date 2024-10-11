Take a trip down memory lane to historical Fleetwood with these 58 awesome retro pictures

Fleetwood still remains a symbol of proud fishing heritage.

Once reknowned for its thriving industry, Fleetwood was once a bustling port where trawlers brought home their daily catch, filling the docks with the hum of seafaring life. It’s Victorian architecture is a reminder of its heritage whilst its seafront promenade and views across Morecambe Bay are unrivalled (in my opinion, being a Fleetwood lass!). These pictures reflect the decades, some previously buried away, and are a nostalgic reminder of the town.

Fleetwood open air baths in the 1950s

1. Historical Fleetwood

Fleetwood open air baths in the 1950s | National World

Lord Street in the 1920's is still recognisable today

2. Historical Fleetwood

Lord Street in the 1920's is still recognisable today | National World

Craftsmen line up for a picture on the deck of a Fleetwood trawler in the early years of the 20th century

3. Historical Fleetwood

Craftsmen line up for a picture on the deck of a Fleetwood trawler in the early years of the 20th century | National World

The scene of the official opening of Broadway

4. Historical Fleetwood

The scene of the official opening of Broadway | National World

Fleetwood beach chalets attract sun-seekers in the 1950s

5. Historical Fleetwood

Fleetwood beach chalets attract sun-seekers in the 1950s | National World

Staff outside a shop in North Albert Street perhaps as early as the 1920s

6. Historical Fleetwood

Staff outside a shop in North Albert Street perhaps as early as the 1920s | National World

