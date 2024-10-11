Once reknowned for its thriving industry, Fleetwood was once a bustling port where trawlers brought home their daily catch, filling the docks with the hum of seafaring life. It’s Victorian architecture is a reminder of its heritage whilst its seafront promenade and views across Morecambe Bay are unrivalled (in my opinion, being a Fleetwood lass!). These pictures reflect the decades, some previously buried away, and are a nostalgic reminder of the town.
