51 incredibly nostalgic pictures of Blackpool high schools Palatine and Collegiate in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 10th Oct 2024, 13:28 BST

These amazing school pictures rewind to the 90s and 00s

They focus on two of Blackpool’s biggest schools at that time - Palatine and Collegiate - and bring back so many memories for past pupils of life in the classrooms. You won’t want to skip a scroll...

In case you missed them: 53 reflective and nostalgic pictures of Blackpool town centre through the decades of the 70s and 80s 61 astounding historical pictures of Blackpool shops, people and places some going back 100 years

19 mind-blowing historical pictures of Blackpool from beaches and people to streets and amusements

Collegiate High School pupils, from left, Cassie Newton, Chris Rankin,Laura Finnimore and Faye Horrocks.

1. School memories

Collegiate High School pupils, from left, Cassie Newton, Chris Rankin,Laura Finnimore and Faye Horrocks. | National World

Photo Sales
Emma Schulze, Bethany Ross (holding Shield), Emily Hopkins and James Johnson all revising from encyclopaedias. Lower school pupils at Bispham High School stepped in to represent their school in the first annual Rotary Club of Palatine School's Quiz and scooped top honours.

2. Palatine and Collegiate

Emma Schulze, Bethany Ross (holding Shield), Emily Hopkins and James Johnson all revising from encyclopaedias. Lower school pupils at Bispham High School stepped in to represent their school in the first annual Rotary Club of Palatine School's Quiz and scooped top honours. | National World

Photo Sales
Children from Collegiate High School performing their Cristmas Carol concert in sign language at St Mark's church, Layton.

3. Palatine and Collegiate Schools

Children from Collegiate High School performing their Cristmas Carol concert in sign language at St Mark's church, Layton. | National World

Photo Sales
Palatine High School pupils Kerry Mill, Phillip O'Reilly, Kirsty Pothecary and Luke Stringer chat to Karen Baggoley and Peter Clarke of Entrpeneurial Leisure and Assistant head teacher Marion Jones.

4. Palatine and Collegiat Schools

Palatine High School pupils Kerry Mill, Phillip O'Reilly, Kirsty Pothecary and Luke Stringer chat to Karen Baggoley and Peter Clarke of Entrpeneurial Leisure and Assistant head teacher Marion Jones. | National World

Photo Sales
Exterior of Palatine High School

5. School Memories

Exterior of Palatine High School | National World

Photo Sales
Collegiate High School pupil Jon Nolan had a 100% attendance record.

6. School Memories

Collegiate High School pupil Jon Nolan had a 100% attendance record. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSchoolsMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice