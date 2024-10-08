They are all from the mighty Getty archive, news pictures which have been buried away until now. They show our town through various decades, through turbulant times to the resort rising as a golden tourist spot. They are a pleasure to scroll through.
26th March 1934: Men at work on the girders of a new switchback along the South Shore at Blackpool in readiness for the Easter holiday crowds. (Photo by Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images
English author and politician Jeffrey Archer runs along the tramline near Blackpool Tower, 11th October 1985 | Getty Images
St John's Church, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1890-1910. St John's Church from the south east. It was built in 1878 by Garlick, Park and Sykes | Heritage Images/Getty Images
Animals of Noah's Ark on Blackpool beach. 26th February 1935 | Getty Images
Reception of Blackpool's new motor lifeboat as it arrives at Central Beach, Blackpool, UK, after crossing from Ramsey on the Isle of Man, under its own power. The Mayor of Blackpool attended the civic reception on the Central Beach, and thousands of visitors cheered as the boat was drawn out of the sea | Getty Images
A huge crowd of weekenders seen strolling around the fun fair at Blackpool, toward the end of the holiday season. Most of these come from Glasgow | Getty Images
