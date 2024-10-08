19 mind-blowing historical pictures of Blackpool from beaches and people to streets and amusements

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:14 BST

These cracking old pictures rewind to past eras.

They are all from the mighty Getty archive, news pictures which have been buried away until now. They show our town through various decades, through turbulant times to the resort rising as a golden tourist spot. They are a pleasure to scroll through.

ICYMI: 51 eclectic historic pictures in Blackpool taken between the years 1960 and 1965

13 familiar photos of Blackpool high school buildings in the 1990s and the gates we walked through every day

19 lost pubs on the Fylde Coast which have gone forever including Fleetwood, Lytham and Poulton

26th March 1934: Men at work on the girders of a new switchback along the South Shore at Blackpool in readiness for the Easter holiday crowds. (Photo by Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

1. Historical Blackpool

26th March 1934: Men at work on the girders of a new switchback along the South Shore at Blackpool in readiness for the Easter holiday crowds. (Photo by Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
English author and politician Jeffrey Archer runs along the tramline near Blackpool Tower, 11th October 1985

2. Historical Blackpool

English author and politician Jeffrey Archer runs along the tramline near Blackpool Tower, 11th October 1985 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
St John's Church, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1890-1910. St John's Church from the south east. It was built in 1878 by Garlick, Park and Sykes

3. Historical Blackpool

St John's Church, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1890-1910. St John's Church from the south east. It was built in 1878 by Garlick, Park and Sykes | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Animals of Noah's Ark on Blackpool beach. 26th February 1935

4. Historical Blackpool

Animals of Noah's Ark on Blackpool beach. 26th February 1935 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reception of Blackpool's new motor lifeboat as it arrives at Central Beach, Blackpool, UK, after crossing from Ramsey on the Isle of Man, under its own power. The Mayor of Blackpool attended the civic reception on the Central Beach, and thousands of visitors cheered as the boat was drawn out of the sea

5. Historical Blackpool

Reception of Blackpool's new motor lifeboat as it arrives at Central Beach, Blackpool, UK, after crossing from Ramsey on the Isle of Man, under its own power. The Mayor of Blackpool attended the civic reception on the Central Beach, and thousands of visitors cheered as the boat was drawn out of the sea | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A huge crowd of weekenders seen strolling around the fun fair at Blackpool, toward the end of the holiday season. Most of these come from Glasgow

6. Blackpool Historical

A huge crowd of weekenders seen strolling around the fun fair at Blackpool, toward the end of the holiday season. Most of these come from Glasgow | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeopleBlackpoolLythamPoulton
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice