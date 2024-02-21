News you can trust since 1873
19 lost pubs on the Fylde Coast which have gone forever including Fleetwood, Lytham and Poulton

The number of pubs have diminished dramatically in recent years.
By Claire Lark
Published 1st Sep 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT

Many of these pubs from Fylde Coast towns disappeared a long time ago, others more recently. It’s a sign on the times but how many of these do you remember?

The iconic Broadway in Fleetwood was the place to be in the 80s and 90s. It was rammed in its heyday, the place where many Fleetwood people enjoyed their first pint and it was the home of football tournaments. This was 1996

The iconic Broadway in Fleetwood was the place to be in the 80s and 90s. It was rammed in its heyday, the place where many Fleetwood people enjoyed their first pint and it was the home of football tournaments. This was 1996 Photo: Submit

The Talbot, Lytham in 1988

The Talbot, Lytham in 1988 Photo: submit

The Jolly Sailor was a popular haunt in Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood

The Jolly Sailor was a popular haunt in Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood Photo: Bill Johnson

Chaplins Poulton - previously and in its later days The Royal Oak. This was November 1984

Chaplins Poulton - previously and in its later days The Royal Oak. This was November 1984 Photo: Submit

The Ship pub was in Warren Street, Fleetwood

The Ship pub was in Warren Street, Fleetwood Photo: National World

Before the bulldozers moved it - the Sandpiper pub on Cleveleys Avenue, Cleveleys.

Before the bulldozers moved it - the Sandpiper pub on Cleveleys Avenue, Cleveleys. Photo: Rob Lock

