These nostalgic photos go back to an era of busy, lively pubs in Blackpool.

They are from a time when there were watering holes seemingly on every corner and punters didn’t need to go much further along the road to the next one.

The photos are just a snap shot of Blackpool’s favourites, all taken during the 90s and will hopefully bring back happy, if not hazy memories.

Flashman's Pub in Talbot Road

1. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

Flashman's Pub in Talbot Road Photo: Submit

The New Anchor, where Lidl is now in Cleveleys

2. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

The New Anchor, where Lidl is now in Cleveleys Photo: National World

This was the Royal Pub when it was being refurbished in 1997

3. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

This was the Royal Pub when it was being refurbished in 1997 Photo: DAVE NELSON

The Vogue Tavern on Bond Street

4. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

The Vogue Tavern on Bond Street Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Whites Pub as it was in 1997

5. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

Whites Pub as it was in 1997 Photo: DAVE NELSON

New Victoria Bar in Coronation Street

6. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

New Victoria Bar in Coronation Street Photo: National World

