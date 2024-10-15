The years were was just before the Internet boom, in the times before kids were glued to their phones. It was probably the final years when kids were truly free of modern technology. It was when TV still only had four mainstream channels. The pictures are a cross section of life as it was from nightclubs to schools, road, attractions and people.
1. Blackpool 1990-1995
Bizness nightlub, Blackpool, pictured in September 1993 | National World
2. Blackpool 1990-1995
Blackpool Tower, 1994 | National World
3. Blackpool 1990-1995
The new Woolworth building on Blackpool Promenade just before it opened in september 1994 | library
4. Blackpool 1990-1995
Lytham Amateur Operatic Society in 1992 with Fiddler on the Roof | National World
5. Blackpool 1990-1995
Former MP Michael Jack with Margaret Thatcher cardboard cut-out in 1990. | National World
6. Blackpool 1990-1995
Escapologist John Roberto braved his winds at Blackpool to herald a top magic convention - hanging in a straitjacket 75ft above the ground on a burning rope. John - who escaped in the nick of time - was one of several artists who gave an impromptu free show on Blackpol Promenade. John is pictured above with Derek Lever, president of Blackpool Magicians Club, and convention organiser Tom Owen | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.