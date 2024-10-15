53 fascinating retro pictures of Blackpool wrapping up the years 1990-1995

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:40 BST

These great photos remember the years 1990-1995 and sum up how life looked for those growing up in that decade

The years were was just before the Internet boom, in the times before kids were glued to their phones. It was probably the final years when kids were truly free of modern technology. It was when TV still only had four mainstream channels. The pictures are a cross section of life as it was from nightclubs to schools, road, attractions and people.

ICYMI: Inside TVR in Blackpool through 26 incredibly nostalgic pictures - including talks with Jeremy Clarkson

47 astonishing nostalgic pictures in Blackpool taken between the years 1970 and 1975

33 treasured historical pictures of Blackpool which journey through time to the 80s

Bizness nightlub, Blackpool, pictured in September 1993

1. Blackpool 1990-1995

Bizness nightlub, Blackpool, pictured in September 1993 | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Tower, 1994

2. Blackpool 1990-1995

Blackpool Tower, 1994 | National World

Photo Sales
The new Woolworth building on Blackpool Promenade just before it opened in september 1994

3. Blackpool 1990-1995

The new Woolworth building on Blackpool Promenade just before it opened in september 1994 | library

Photo Sales
Lytham Amateur Operatic Society in 1992 with Fiddler on the Roof

4. Blackpool 1990-1995

Lytham Amateur Operatic Society in 1992 with Fiddler on the Roof | National World

Photo Sales
Former MP Michael Jack with Margaret Thatcher cardboard cut-out in 1990.

5. Blackpool 1990-1995

Former MP Michael Jack with Margaret Thatcher cardboard cut-out in 1990. | National World

Photo Sales
Escapologist John Roberto braved his winds at Blackpool to herald a top magic convention - hanging in a straitjacket 75ft above the ground on a burning rope. John - who escaped in the nick of time - was one of several artists who gave an impromptu free show on Blackpol Promenade. John is pictured above with Derek Lever, president of Blackpool Magicians Club, and convention organiser Tom Owen

6. Blackpool 1990-1995

Escapologist John Roberto braved his winds at Blackpool to herald a top magic convention - hanging in a straitjacket 75ft above the ground on a burning rope. John - who escaped in the nick of time - was one of several artists who gave an impromptu free show on Blackpol Promenade. John is pictured above with Derek Lever, president of Blackpool Magicians Club, and convention organiser Tom Owen | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNightclubsSchoolsTVJeremy Clarkson
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice