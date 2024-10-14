47 astonishing nostalgic pictures in Blackpool taken between the years 1970 and 1975

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:43 BST

These amazing Blackpool pictures define the years 1970-1975

They throwback to a very different era, 50 odd years ago. People, streets, places and buildings... they’re all there.

Ambulance in Blackpool 1973

1. Blackpool 1970-1975

Staff at Tussauds Waxworks in Blackpool melt down the head of George Best after the footballing star announced his departure from English football. The wax was used to create the head of Kevin Keegan, 1973

2. Blackpool 1970-1975

The Evening Gazette building, Victoria Street, Blackpool in 1972

3. Blackpool 1970-1975

The Norbreck Castle Hotel, Blackpool, pictured in April 1971

4. Blackpool 1970-1975

The Ice Drome on Blackpool's Pleasure Beach has seen more conventional entertainment than the religious pageant "Yesterday Today and Forever" - which was a dinstinctly new look at an old topic, bringing the Bible right up to date. Mark Lydall, of Wesham, and Diane Walker, of Kirkham, were a youthful Adam and Eve, and 480 more youngsters from the Fylde area were also involved in the ambitious production, as well as 150 singers and musicians from secular and church choirs

5. Blackpool 1970-1975

On parade with Blackpool Mayor Edmund Wynne in 1971

6. Blackpool 1970-1975

