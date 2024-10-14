Inside TVR in Blackpool through 26 incredibly nostalgic pictures - including talks with Jeremy Clarkson

When it closed in 2006, TVR left behind a legacy.

The sports car manufacturer had operated from its Bristol Avenue premises since 1970 seeing thousands of workers through its factory doors. But despite make-or-break talks the Blackpool firm collapsed leaving 250 people out of work. But the memories live on and these photos capture life at the Bristol Avenue factory through the years.

The TVR Workforce putting the finishing touches to the race cars, 1989

1. TVR memories

The TVR Workforce putting the finishing touches to the race cars, 1989 | National World

Jeremy Clarkson chats to TVR's Ben Samuelson and Peter Wheeler at the Motorshow

2. TVR Memories

Jeremy Clarkson chats to TVR's Ben Samuelson and Peter Wheeler at the Motorshow | National World

TVR production line

3. TVR Memories

TVR production line | National World

Shake on it - deal is struck to build a new TVR factory at Blackpool Business Park in Blackpool David Oxley - MD of TVR Alan Cavill - Blackpool Council Nikolai Smolenski - TVR Norman Williams - Northwest Development Agency

4. TVR Memories

Shake on it - deal is struck to build a new TVR factory at Blackpool Business Park in Blackpool David Oxley - MD of TVR Alan Cavill - Blackpool Council Nikolai Smolenski - TVR Norman Williams - Northwest Development Agency | National World

Victor Gauntlett and Martin Lilley (left) 1981

5. TVR Memories

Victor Gauntlett and Martin Lilley (left) 1981 | National World

TVR Owners' Club 1/4 mile sprint on the lower promenade, Little Bispham. Only local entrant - Jamie Hylton from Stalmine, with his Formula 3 Malan 1600

6. TVR Memories

TVR Owners' Club 1/4 mile sprint on the lower promenade, Little Bispham. Only local entrant - Jamie Hylton from Stalmine, with his Formula 3 Malan 1600 | National World

