25 awesome throwback retro pictures of life in Blackpool 40 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 15:37 GMT

This gallery of photos rewinds 40 years in Blackpool capturing the town in 1984.

It was the time when King Kong ruled, kids were enjoying the ice drome and some of our lost buildings were still standing. Can you remember some of these places and people?

Les featured on the front cover of Blackpool's summer what's on magazine in June 1984

1. Blackpool, 1984

Les featured on the front cover of Blackpool's summer what's on magazine in June 1984 | National World

Kids at the Ice Drome in Blackpool

2. Blackpool, 1984

Kids at the Ice Drome in Blackpool | National World

Blackpool Grand Theatre seating

3. Blackpool, 1984

Blackpool Grand Theatre seating | National World

Built in 1909 , the demolition of South Shore Baptist Church at the junction of Station Road and Bond Street was in progress when this photograph taken in January 1984

4. Blackpool, 1984

Built in 1909 , the demolition of South Shore Baptist Church at the junction of Station Road and Bond Street was in progress when this photograph taken in January 1984 | National World

Paul Stewart celebrates scoring for Blackpool FC in 1984

5. Blackpool, 1984

Paul Stewart celebrates scoring for Blackpool FC in 1984 | National World

Fire Station Open Day

6. Blackpool, 1984

Fire Station Open Day | National World

