Forever a popular town for tourists, the pictures remember some of the shops on Victoria Road, including Safeway before it was Morrisons and some gems of the seafront and promenade. Remember the beach huts? New properties being built are also featured.
1. Nostalgic Cleveleys
A busy scene at the junction of Victoria Road West and The Crescent | National World
A superb retro scene of Cleveleys promenade in the mid 1990s. It looks very different these days... Photo: National World
This was in 2000 - the clock tower prominently in view with Grundy's hardware and Vincent's Cafe in the background Photo: Bill Johnson
This was January 1982 - Cleveleys showboat in the background. It looks like repairs were being made to the promenade Photo: National World
Cleveleys BOC Car Showroom in Victoria Road, 1992 Photo: Submit
Safeway - before it became Morrisons. This was in 2000 Photo: submit
