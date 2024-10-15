Take a journey back in time to nostalgic Cleveleys with these 19 incredible retro photos

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Oct 2024, 13:46 BST

Tapping into the last few decades, these pictures remind us what Cleveleys was like

Forever a popular town for tourists, the pictures remember some of the shops on Victoria Road, including Safeway before it was Morrisons and some gems of the seafront and promenade. Remember the beach huts? New properties being built are also featured.

A busy scene at the junction of Victoria Road West and The Crescent

1. Nostalgic Cleveleys

A busy scene at the junction of Victoria Road West and The Crescent | National World

A superb retro scene of Cleveleys promenade in the mid 1990s. It looks very different these days...

2. Cleveleys Views

A superb retro scene of Cleveleys promenade in the mid 1990s. It looks very different these days... Photo: National World

This was in 2000 - the clock tower prominently in view with Grundy's hardware and Vincent's Cafe in the background

3. Cleveleys Views

This was in 2000 - the clock tower prominently in view with Grundy's hardware and Vincent's Cafe in the background Photo: Bill Johnson

This was January 1982 - Cleveleys showboat in the background. It looks like repairs were being made to the promenade

4. Cleveleys Views

This was January 1982 - Cleveleys showboat in the background. It looks like repairs were being made to the promenade Photo: National World

Cleveleys BOC Car Showroom in Victoria Road, 1992

5. Cleveleys Views

Cleveleys BOC Car Showroom in Victoria Road, 1992 Photo: Submit

Safeway - before it became Morrisons. This was in 2000

6. Cleveleys Views

Safeway - before it became Morrisons. This was in 2000 Photo: submit

