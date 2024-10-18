31 exquisite retro pics of Blackpool's rich past, including rare images of the town centre

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 18th Oct 2024, 14:42 BST

These photos stir feelings of pure nostalgia and go right back in time to lost eras in Blackpool and elsewhere on the Fylde Coast.

Many were captured using Glass Plates Photography and stored in The Gazette archives for years to come and are a precious reminder of our town's history.

Testing the new trailer tram

1. Lost Archives

Testing the new trailer tram

Demolition of properties in Winifred Street in Blackpool town centre in 1963

2. Lost Archives

Demolition of properties in Winifred Street in Blackpool town centre in 1963

Blackpool Metropole Hotel

3. Lost Archives

Blackpool Metropole Hotel

1960s artist's impression of a proposed fly over road superimposed on a view of the Central Station area of Blackpool seen from the top of the Tower. Part of the Central Station area development scheme

4. Lost Archives

1960s artist's impression of a proposed fly over road superimposed on a view of the Central Station area of Blackpool seen from the top of the Tower. Part of the Central Station area development scheme

A terrific thunderstorm and downpour of rain caused flooding in several areas of Blackpool in 1958. The depth of the water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded car

5. Memories from the Glass Plates

A terrific thunderstorm and downpour of rain caused flooding in several areas of Blackpool in 1958. The depth of the water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded car

Crowds on North Pier

6. Memories from the Glass Plates

Crowds on North Pier

News you can trust since 1873
