Many were captured using Glass Plates Photography and stored in The Gazette archives for years to come and are a precious reminder of our town's history.
1. Lost Archives
Testing the new trailer tram | National World
2. Lost Archives
Demolition of properties in Winifred Street in Blackpool town centre in 1963 | National World
3. Lost Archives
Blackpool Metropole Hotel | National World
4. Lost Archives
1960s artist's impression of a proposed fly over road superimposed on a view of the Central Station area of Blackpool seen from the top of the Tower. Part of the Central Station area development scheme | National World
5. Memories from the Glass Plates
A terrific thunderstorm and downpour of rain caused flooding in several areas of Blackpool in 1958. The depth of the water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded car | National World
6. Memories from the Glass Plates
Crowds on North Pier | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.