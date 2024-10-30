His name, quite affectionately, is Cloggy – because he wore clogs and the tapping sound of his wooden footwear can apparently still be heard echoing through the dark tunnels of the ghost train ride.

Who is Cloggy?

Legend has it that Cloggy was a ghost train operator who used to repair the track on the ghost train.

Over the years many tales have been shared. Researching Cloggy, local historian Juliette Gregson found out that he was a very committed member of staff who would do anything to ensure that customer service standards were reached, ensuring customers had the fright of their lives when on the Ghost Train.

It seems this continued for the gentleman, even after he had passed away. Customers would say after dismounting the ride that they had felt the presence of someone that they could not see, but could hear.

What were people’s experiences?

Over the years reports and stories only increased, concluding that the extra ‘sensations’ were not actually part of the Ghost Train ride at all.

Maintenance workers had always laughed and joked at customers’ expense, standing still and waiting for one of the cars to round before saying ‘hello – how are you’ and then collapse in a fit of giggles at screaming passengers.

But workers have also heard sounds, tapping, footsteps and groaning echoing through the walls. There have been occasions when staff were leaving, having turned off the power and electrics, they were faced with an odd sight as they left the building. They saw the skull on top of the ride was still lit up and went back inside to investigate. They spent more than an hour trying to find out what was causing the fault, but to no avail.

The light on the skull would simply not turn off; needless to say they had to leave and reported the incident as a one off.

When did paranormal investigators get involved?

In 2004 the TV series of ‘Most Haunted Live’ paid Blackpool a visit. Medium Derek Acorah presented and naturally they investigated Blackpool Pleasure Beach as well as other locations including Blackpool Tower and the Winter Gardens.

Juliette Gregson was fortunate to be there. She said: “One of my long term projects is to gather information and history about Blackpool ghosts and the surrounding area; I was contacted by the production company to provide history and research for the show. On the Sunday of the three day live broadcast, I was lucky enough be invited as part of the studio audience.

“Derek Acorah seemed to hear and have contact from ‘Cloggy’ but we didn’t seem to learn anything new about the late gentlemen in question.

“Various team members heard odd noises and one claimed to have been touched on the head.”

Have there been other ghostly goings-on?

The Star Pub, now demolished, had reported sights of a male figure in the cellar, seen walking through the bar before disappearing.

Sir Hiram Maxim’s Flying Machines is the oldest ride at the park, built in 1904. The ghost of a small female child, aged about nine, is said to have been seen at Sir Hiram Maxim’s Gift Shop.