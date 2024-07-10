17 hair-raising retro pics of old school workers at the top of Blackpool Tower down the years

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 09:56 BST

If you haven’t a head for heights, even looking at these might turn you to jelly.

But our incredible Blackpool Tower has been continuously maintained through the years. Some of these brilliant pictures show workmen perched precariously between the iron girders, paint brushes and riveting tools in hand keeping our tower at its best. I genuinely don't know how they did it, no harnesses either in most of the photos.

There's not a hard hat in sight for this brave chap painting away almost at the very top of Blackpool Tower in 1953Photo: Historical

Another lick of paint should do it. These workmen are almost as close as you can get to the flagpole on Blackpool Tower, 1960sPhoto: Archive

Rigger Mark Smith puts the first touch of gold on the very top of the Tower for Blackpool Tower centenary, 1994Photo: National World

Right at the top - restoring the turretPhoto: Submit

15th August 1934 - Workmen balanced high above the street and the beach on the struts of the town during repair workPhoto: Fox Photos

4th December 1947, 500 ft up Blackpool Tower where repairs are being carried out. The promenade and beach are clearly visible belowPhoto: Fox Photos

