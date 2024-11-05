The pool officially opened in June 1923 and was modelled on the Colosseum in Rome.

It was a haven for tourists and for a generation of locals to cool off on the warmest of days and through the decades also provided a catwalk for thousands of bathing beauty queens.

They succumbed to the ever changing habits of British seaside resorts when people demanded bigger and better attractions.

They were eventually pulled down and replaced by the immensely popular Sandcastle Waterpark which in itself is key to the success of Blackpool’s tourism.

But these pictures pull at the heart-strings, capturing days gone by when things seemed simpler...

Memories of South Shore Open Air Pool South Shore Open Air Baths, Blackpool from the book The A-Z of Blackpool, by Allan W Wood and Chris Bottomley, published by Amberley Publishing

South Shore Open Air Baths which opened in 1923, having been modelled on the Colosseum in Rome

Demolition of the old swimming pool began in 1983 and the Sandcastle was built on the site, opening in 1986

This historic picture shows the pool under construction. It opened in June, 1923. The biggest of its kind in the world it was designed by Blackpool Council architect John Charles Robinson

Huge crowds in the 1960s when South Shore Baths hosted Miss Blackpool

This was during the demolition stage of South Shore Baths in 1983