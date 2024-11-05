11 long lost pictures of Blackpool Open Air Baths in the days before the Sandcastle Waterpark

The glory days of the stunning South Shore Open Air Baths are captured in these nostalgic memories.

The pool officially opened in June 1923 and was modelled on the Colosseum in Rome.

It was a haven for tourists and for a generation of locals to cool off on the warmest of days and through the decades also provided a catwalk for thousands of bathing beauty queens.

They succumbed to the ever changing habits of British seaside resorts when people demanded bigger and better attractions.

They were eventually pulled down and replaced by the immensely popular Sandcastle Waterpark which in itself is key to the success of Blackpool’s tourism.

But these pictures pull at the heart-strings, capturing days gone by when things seemed simpler...

South Shore Open Air Baths, Blackpool from the book The A-Z of Blackpool, by Allan W Wood and Chris Bottomley, published by Amberley Publishing

1. Memories of South Shore Open Air Pool

South Shore Open Air Baths, Blackpool from the book The A-Z of Blackpool, by Allan W Wood and Chris Bottomley, published by Amberley Publishing

South Shore Open Air Baths which opened in 1923, having been modelled on the Colosseum in Rome

2. Memories of South Shore Open Air Pool

South Shore Open Air Baths which opened in 1923, having been modelled on the Colosseum in Rome

Demolition of the old swimming pool began in 1983 and the Sandcastle was built on the site, opening in 1986

3. Memories of South Shore Open Air Baths

Demolition of the old swimming pool began in 1983 and the Sandcastle was built on the site, opening in 1986

This historic picture shows the pool under construction. It opened in June, 1923. The biggest of its kind in the world it was designed by Blackpool Council architect John Charles Robinson

4. Memories of South Shore Open Air Baths

This historic picture shows the pool under construction. It opened in June, 1923. The biggest of its kind in the world it was designed by Blackpool Council architect John Charles Robinson

Huge crowds in the 1960s when South Shore Baths hosted Miss Blackpool

5. Memories of South Shore Open Air Baths

Huge crowds in the 1960s when South Shore Baths hosted Miss Blackpool

This was during the demolition stage of South Shore Baths in 1983

6. Memories of South Shore Open Air Baths

This was during the demolition stage of South Shore Baths in 1983

