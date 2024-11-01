These pictures piece together the landscape, towns, buildings and people of the Fylde from farming to the coast, from Fleetwood through to Blackpool, Lytham and everything in between.
1. Fylde Nostalgia
Princess Margaret visited the Fylde Coast in 1954.
Crowds gathered in the centre of Cleveleys waiting for Princess Margaret to arrived on her way to Fleetwood | National World
Scenes from Blackpool, Fleetwood and Poulton | National World
Queensway the new town centre link road at Poulton-Le-Fylde opens to traffic | National World
No sign of a multi-screen cinema or any of the other modern buildings that you'll find on Cleveleys Promenade. Children making the most of the traditional playground rides of the early 1950s at Jubilee Gardens.
A see-saw, slide, roundabout and rocking horse are among the simple trappings to be found alongside the paddling pool. In the distance, closer to the town centre, is a fairground Helter Skelter | library
Bold Street, Fleetwood, pictured from The Mount in 1901. Mount Terrace (left) was the first row of houses to be built next to The Mount. | Catherine Rothwell collection
Fleetwood beach 1918 showing the pier just eight years after its opening and a few bathing huts | Catherine Rothwell collection