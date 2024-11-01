33 historical and evocative photos down the decades in Blackpool, Fleetwood, Poulton and St Annes

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Nov 2024, 13:15 BST

The Fylde Coast is ancient and is documented, as one picture caption suggests, back a thousand years.

These pictures piece together the landscape, towns, buildings and people of the Fylde from farming to the coast, from Fleetwood through to Blackpool, Lytham and everything in between.

Princess Margaret visited the Fylde Coast in 1954. Crowds gathered in the centre of Cleveleys waiting for Princess Margaret to arrived on her way to Fleetwood

1. Fylde Nostalgia

Princess Margaret visited the Fylde Coast in 1954. Crowds gathered in the centre of Cleveleys waiting for Princess Margaret to arrived on her way to Fleetwood | National World

Scenes from Blackpool, Fleetwood and Poulton

2. Fylde Nostalgia

Scenes from Blackpool, Fleetwood and Poulton | National World

Queensway the new town centre link road at Poulton-Le-Fylde opens to traffic

3. Fylde Nostalgia

Queensway the new town centre link road at Poulton-Le-Fylde opens to traffic | National World

No sign of a multi-screen cinema or any of the other modern buildings that you'll find on Cleveleys Promenade. Children making the most of the traditional playground rides of the early 1950s at Jubilee Gardens. A see-saw, slide, roundabout and rocking horse are among the simple trappings to be found alongside the paddling pool. In the distance, closer to the town centre, is a fairground Helter Skelter

4. Fylde Nostalgia

No sign of a multi-screen cinema or any of the other modern buildings that you'll find on Cleveleys Promenade. Children making the most of the traditional playground rides of the early 1950s at Jubilee Gardens. A see-saw, slide, roundabout and rocking horse are among the simple trappings to be found alongside the paddling pool. In the distance, closer to the town centre, is a fairground Helter Skelter | library

Bold Street, Fleetwood, pictured from The Mount in 1901. Mount Terrace (left) was the first row of houses to be built next to The Mount.

5. Fylde Nostalgia

Bold Street, Fleetwood, pictured from The Mount in 1901. Mount Terrace (left) was the first row of houses to be built next to The Mount. | Catherine Rothwell collection

Fleetwood beach 1918 showing the pier just eight years after its opening and a few bathing huts

6. Fylde Nostalgia

Fleetwood beach 1918 showing the pier just eight years after its opening and a few bathing huts | Catherine Rothwell collection

