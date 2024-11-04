20 timelessly classic pictures of adorable donkeys in Blackpool captured through generations

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:48 BST

Blackpool donkeys are a cherished symbol of childhood memories.

They are synonymous to Blackpool and the whole seaside experience. The gentle clip-clop of hooves on the sandy shores, the cheerful bray of the donkeys and the careful guidance of their handlers all hold a timeless charm. For decades, children have ridden these sweet-natured animals, clutching tiny hands around the saddles, beaming with excitement. And they still do, they are a reminder of carefree days and sun filled skies.

ICYMI: 31 quaint images of Blackpool to take you back to 1949

27 throwback scenes of Bispham down the decades from streets to shops

48 vintage Blackpool images from the 1940s and 1950s including iconic landmarks

London evacuees riding on donkeys along the sands at Blackpool,far away from the V1 flying bombs in London

1. Blackpool's donkeys

London evacuees riding on donkeys along the sands at Blackpool,far away from the V1 flying bombs in London | National World

Photo Sales
Donkeys on Blackpool beach 1890

2. Blackpool's Donkeys

Donkeys on Blackpool beach 1890 | National World

Photo Sales
Arthur Roberts on a donkey in Blackpool with and un-named lady

3. Blackpool's Donkeys

Arthur Roberts on a donkey in Blackpool with and un-named lady | submit

Photo Sales
From left - Kerry Jackson with Prince, Baby Face, Chris Morrison with Bambi, Rosalie Kossmayel with Karsas , Rim Epskamp. - donkeys

4. Blackpool's Donkeys

From left - Kerry Jackson with Prince, Baby Face, Chris Morrison with Bambi, Rosalie Kossmayel with Karsas , Rim Epskamp. - donkeys | National World

Photo Sales

5. Donkey rides on Lytham Green. Historical post card dated 1915

submit

Photo Sales
Regional Welfare Officer (The Donkey Sanctuary) - Bill Tetlow at work on Blackpool beach.

6. Blackpool's Donkeys

Regional Welfare Officer (The Donkey Sanctuary) - Bill Tetlow at work on Blackpool beach. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AnimalsBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice