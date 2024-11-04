They are synonymous to Blackpool and the whole seaside experience. The gentle clip-clop of hooves on the sandy shores, the cheerful bray of the donkeys and the careful guidance of their handlers all hold a timeless charm. For decades, children have ridden these sweet-natured animals, clutching tiny hands around the saddles, beaming with excitement. And they still do, they are a reminder of carefree days and sun filled skies.
London evacuees riding on donkeys along the sands at Blackpool,far away from the V1 flying bombs in London | National World
Donkeys on Blackpool beach 1890 | National World
Arthur Roberts on a donkey in Blackpool with and un-named lady | submit
From left - Kerry Jackson with Prince, Baby Face, Chris Morrison with Bambi, Rosalie Kossmayel with Karsas , Rim Epskamp. - donkeys | National World
5. Donkey rides on Lytham Green.
Historical post card dated 1915
Regional Welfare Officer (The Donkey Sanctuary) - Bill Tetlow at work on Blackpool beach. | National World