They are synonymous to Blackpool and the whole seaside experience. The gentle clip-clop of hooves on the sandy shores, the cheerful bray of the donkeys and the careful guidance of their handlers all hold a timeless charm. For decades, children have ridden these sweet-natured animals, clutching tiny hands around the saddles, beaming with excitement. And they still do, they are a reminder of carefree days and sun filled skies.