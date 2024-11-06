13 curious retro photos of Blackpool's old police station and cells in Bonny Street

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Nov 2024, 08:48 BST

The major incident room, charge desk and the old police cells give a rare glimpse of life inside Blackpool’s old station.

Most of us won’t have seen much further than an enquiry desk so these bring into focus what it was like beyond. The building is earmarked for demolition so these photos bring an air of nostalgia and curiosity…

One of the law courts at the old Blackpool Magistrates Court building. Picture: MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW

1. Station memories

One of the law courts at the old Blackpool Magistrates Court building. Picture: MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW | MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW

The Crown prosecution Service room in the old court building at Blackpool. Photos: MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW

2. Station memories

The Crown prosecution Service room in the old court building at Blackpool. Photos: MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW | MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW

The cells

3. Station memories

The cells | MARKOEXPLORES and URBEXLEW

Enquiry Office of Lancashire Constabulary Western Division Headquarters, Bonny Street, Blackpool

4. Bonny Street Police Station

Enquiry Office of Lancashire Constabulary Western Division Headquarters, Bonny Street, Blackpool | National World

A behind-the-scenes look at the new cells in Bonny Street police station. Former reporter Emma Harris gets a taste of life inside one of the monitoring cells.

5. Bonny Street Police Station

A behind-the-scenes look at the new cells in Bonny Street police station. Former reporter Emma Harris gets a taste of life inside one of the monitoring cells. | National World

A behind-the-scenes look at the new cells in Bonny Street police station. The cell monitoring control panel

6. Bonny Street Police Station

A behind-the-scenes look at the new cells in Bonny Street police station. The cell monitoring control panel | National World

