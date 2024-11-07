31 of the most nostalgic Blackpool pictures from 1965 and 1966 which capture resort life

These pictures are straight from the Swinging Sixties in the middle of an important decade in history

Blackpool was enjoying its heyday with millions of people choosing it for holidays. The entertainment industry boomed and changes to Blackpool's infrastructure were afoot. These great picture of our fabulous town are a step back in time...

Locarno Ballroom 1965

Prudential House, 1966. North Promenade opposite the cenotaph

Workmen demolish a Blackpool landmark at Devonshire Square in 1965. The old tram shelter was re-built after inland tram routes were scrapped.

People enjoying a day out in Blackpool, 1966, at the side of the paddling pool on the prom. It's long gone and is now the site of the world's largest mirror ball. Carole Green, who loaned the photo and whose family are pictured, said: "We spent many a happy hour playing in the area"

They did like to be beside the seaside in August 1965 as deckchairs dominated the beach and the ice cream kiosks did brisk business

Terminal building 1965, with (left) a gallant chap shielding two nuns from the rain

