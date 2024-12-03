25 of the most historical Blackpool photos from the town's earliest days

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 10:16 BST

This evocative set of photos snapshot Blackpool in its very early days.

They are some of the earliest photos and images we have in our archive and show how primitive parts of the town were and how much it has evolved. There’s a great one of Central Drive which has nothing but sand either side of a track and one on the beach with donkeys and women wearing heavy long dresses and hats which were typical of the Victorian era. Wouldn’t be great to travel back in time - just for a day to experience what our town was like in those early years.

Smoke across the sea as a pleasure steamer leaves the North Pier jetty in this Victorian photograph taken from Talbot Square This was pre 1885 as there are no tram lines Historical Blackpool

1. Blackpool's earliest photos

Smoke across the sea as a pleasure steamer leaves the North Pier jetty in this Victorian photograph taken from Talbot Square This was pre 1885 as there are no tram lines Historical Blackpool Photo: staff

Look at this - Central Drive in the 1880s!

2. Lost Archives - Central Drive 1880s, Blackpool

Look at this - Central Drive in the 1880s! Photo: National World

Coronation Street junction with Church Street

3. Blackpool's earliest photos

Coronation Street junction with Church Street Photo: submit

The Big Wheel, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A view over the rooftops looking down on the Winter Gardens and the Big Wheel. The Winter Gardens were built in the 1870s, providing indoor entertainment for the increasing number of tourists. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

4. Blackpool's earliest photos

The Big Wheel, Blackpool, Lancashire, 1890-1910. A view over the rooftops looking down on the Winter Gardens and the Big Wheel. The Winter Gardens were built in the 1870s, providing indoor entertainment for the increasing number of tourists. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images

A very early picture of the beach and promenade

5. Blackpool's earliest photos

A very early picture of the beach and promenade Photo: submit

Scene picture of the crowds from 1895

6. Blackpool's earliest photos

Scene picture of the crowds from 1895 Photo: The Lost Archives

