25 cracking unseen nightclub pictures from Heaven and Hell in Blackpool at Christmas in the early 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 28th Nov 2024, 15:08 BST

How great is it to relive awesome memories from one Blackpool’s top places for a night out.

The first of the Heaven and Hell chain of clubs opened in Blackpool in 1998, in what was a derelict building over the road from The Palace.

It was the brainchild of award-winning nightclub manager Peter Clarke who said at the time: “What is missing from the nightclub scene in Blackpool is something different, something outrageous and something that makes customers want to go back time and time again.” And that’s what he created – a twin-themed 1,800 capacity club which rapidly became the place to be.

Most of these photos were taken around Christmas time by Kelby Garside around 2000 and 2001. They were originally for the Lionel Vinyl website.

Heaven and Hell at Christmas

1. Heaven and Hell Memories

Heaven and Hell at Christmas | Kelby Garside

Christmas at Heaven and Hell

2. A Heaven and Hell Christmas

Christmas at Heaven and Hell | Kelby Garside

Heaven and Hell at Christmas

3. Heaven and Hell Memories

Heaven and Hell at Christmas | Kelby Garside

Christmas at Heaven and Hell

4. A Heaven and Hell Christmas

Christmas at Heaven and Hell | Kelby Garside

Christmas at Heaven and Hell

5. A Heaven and Hell Christmas

Christmas at Heaven and Hell | Kelby Garside

Heaven and Hell at Christmas

6. Heaven and Hell 2000 and 2001

Heaven and Hell at Christmas | Kelby Garside

