39 treasured Christmas Nativity pictures from the 90s and 00s in Poulton, Thornton, Cleveleys and Fleetwood

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:06 BST

These wonderful photos capture the timeless magic of school Nativity plays at Christmas.

They are from schools across the Wyre area and the youngsters were in full rehearsal for their annual festive shows when Gazette photographers dropped in to take their pictures in the decades of the 90s and 00s. No doubt they brought tears to the eyes of parents... and probably a few giggles too.

St Wulstans and St Edmunds school nativity, 2007

1.

St Wulstans and St Edmunds school nativity, 2007 Photo: Submit

St Johns Primary School, Poulton

2.

St Johns Primary School, Poulton Photo: Martin Bostock

Royles Brook Primary School, 2009

3.

Royles Brook Primary School, 2009 Photo: Kevin Walsh

Larkholme Primary School

4.

Larkholme Primary School Photo: Martin Bostock

Royles Brook Primary School

5.

Royles Brook Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh

North Fold Primary School

6.

North Fold Primary School Photo: Kevin Walsh

