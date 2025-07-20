Where other Fylde Coast towns have suffered through the demise of high streets, Cleveleys has bucked the trend and continues to be a magnet for tourists with its eclectic mix of shops.
These photos go back through the decades and highlight how things were back in the day – not much difference really only a change in shops. Can you remember some of them?
ICYMI: 21 nostalgic photos of Blackpool shops and department stores from decades past taking you inside and out
27 memorable scenes to reminisce over if you were at Fleetwood High School in the early 00s when the new building opened
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.