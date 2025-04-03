It was a time of change. Central Railway Station was gone, the Palatine Buildings were being redeveloped and new arcades and amusement centres were springing up everywhere. Most of these photos haven’t seen the light of day since they first appeared in The Gazette years ago. They capture moments and remember part of our resort’s journey so let us I take you on a seafront tour to show you what it was like...
The Golden Mile, looking north in the 1970s | National world
Side stalls on the Golden Mile | National World
This was 1970 and demolition works were underway which, on the back of the photo, suggested a new road could be built to link the Promenade with Central Drive. Peter Mason Swiss Watches, Gypsy Rosalee and Jackpot Amusements | National World
This was an artists impression of how the new Palatine Precinct would look - aka The Palace Nightclub as most of us remember it. The eventual look wasn't far off the mark | National World
The Winchester Rifle Range and Oyster Bar are pictured in this snowy scene. Looks like it was late 50s, early 60s | National World
This photo was taken on April 29, 1980. The Police Station can be seen in the distance with Golden Nugget Bingo (centre) and snack stalls in the foreground | National World
