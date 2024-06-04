61 incredible retro photos of Blackpool high schools in the 1990s including Palatine, Collegiate and Highfield

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST

High School days wrapped up in this fantastic gallery highlight life at high schools in Blackpool

From sporting achievements, academic success, news storeis, new facilities and classroom action, these pictures remember it all - are you pictured?

Pictured at Collegiate High School Achievement Evening, are from left, Head Boy - Nathan Weston, Chairman of Governors - Councillor Sue Wright, Head Girl - Sarah Thornley and Headteacher Mr Keith Clark

1. High Schools, 90s

Picture from Collegiate High School pantomime, performed by staff members for pupils, entitled "The Wizrd of Coll". Pictured front is Maria Monaghan, with from left, head teacher Keith Clark, Polly Summerlee, Syd Bashforth, John Burn, Paul Corston, Jill Fennel and Charles Pomeroy

2. High Schools, 90s

Highfield Priory High School Head Teacher Barry Duckett welcomes former pupils, back l-r George Lee, Jonathan Jackson and Max Bond and front, Anthony Shackleton. They are about to start at Oxford or Cambridge

3. High School 1990s

Friends of Palatine chairman Terry Dalton tries out the new Clavinova , which he presented on behalf of the Friends, to Palatine High School. Watching him are young musicians Paul Jones and Louise Smith

4. High Schools, 90s

Pic from filling of new pond at Palatine High School, Blackpool.11 year old Juan Montero mans the hose, helped by a team from South Shore Fire Station, St. Annes Road, Blackpool and fellow pupils

5. High Schools, 90s

Young Seasiders - Collegiate High School entries. Lindsay Scarborough and John Lewis with their artwork

6. High Schools, 90s

