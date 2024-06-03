25 retrospective pictures of Blackpool as it was in 1975 from Miss Blackpool to planes on the M55

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:23 BST

These are some of the pictures which shaped Blackpool 49 years ago.

I know time goes fast but realising 1975 is practially 50 years ago is mind-blowing. From fighter jets landing on the M55 and busy shops at Christmas, to scaling Blackpool Tower and the newly crowned Miss Blackpool, it was all happening!

The Miss Blackpool title in 1975 went to Ann Dunsford

The Miss Blackpool title in 1975 went to Ann Dunsford

The Fylde Water Board, on Sefton Street which occupied this site until it's demolition in 1975 to make way for the Houndshill Shopping Centre. Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown

The Fylde Water Board, on Sefton Street which occupied this site until it's demolition in 1975 to make way for the Houndshill Shopping Centre. Historical Blackpool from " Blackpool Through Time by Allan Wood and Ted Lightbown

About 40 events made up Kirkham Grammar School sports day in 1975 with Preston house coming out top of the overall points total with 114, followed by Ashton house with 93 and Lytham house with 71

About 40 events made up Kirkham Grammar School sports day in 1975 with Preston house coming out top of the overall points total with 114, followed by Ashton house with 93 and Lytham house with 71

A girls appears to be the treasure in the treasure chest discovered by these pirates in the Blackpool scouts gang show at the Wintewr Gardens

A girls appears to be the treasure in the treasure chest discovered by these pirates in the Blackpool scouts gang show at the Wintewr Gardens

Tom Baker switchin the Illuminations on, 1975

Tom Baker switchin the Illuminations on, 1975

Tower Circus, 1975

Tower Circus, 1975

