With its huge swathe of sand, Golden Mile and attractions too numerous to mention – when the sun comes out, Blackpool comes into its own. The beach overflowing with sun worshippers, kids enjoying ice-creams, arcades, piers and cars bumper to bumper – they are scenes which will help you remember the sights and sounds of what a true seaside town has to offer. I don't think there's anywhere like Blackpool in the summer, the place comes alive. You might spot yourself…
1. Nostalgic Blackpool
South Shore Promenade Photo: John Atkinson
2. Blackpool Nostalgia
Two year old Matthew Hodgson, sporting his shades, enjoys ice cream in the sunshine with mum Karole, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson
3. Nostalgic Blackpool
Happiness is sun-shaped - this elderly couple share a moment in 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson
4. Nostalgic Blackpool
Eight year old Kirsty Wallace tries to keep cool on Blackpool Promenade in 1999 Photo: Martin Bostock
5. Nostalgic Blackpool
Central Pier in the 1990s - the big wheel in the background and remember Oz nightclub? Photo: JPIMedia
6. Nostalgic Blackpool
The foot and mouth crisis didn't seem to affect Blackpool when this photo was taken at Easter in 2001 Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock