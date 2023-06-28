News you can trust since 1873
17 heart-warming pictures of kids at Blackpool Revoe Primary School in the 90s and 00s

We all remember our school days.
By Claire Lark
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

And these go right back to the 1990s to bring back memories for those who went to Revoe School in the heart of the resort. You might have gone on to be classmates with some of them at high school too… recognise any faces?

Tyldesley Conservative Club donated an electronic keyboard to Revoe School in 1997. Pictured with Music Co-ordinator Alison Nicholls are L-R: Leeanne Connolly, James Chubbs, Nicola Farmer, Victoria Lapsins, Steven Rider and Amy Webster.

Tyldesley Conservative Club donated an electronic keyboard to Revoe School in 1997. Pictured with Music Co-ordinator Alison Nicholls are L-R: Leeanne Connolly, James Chubbs, Nicola Farmer, Victoria Lapsins, Steven Rider and Amy Webster. Photo: Rob Lock

Youngsters at Revoe School in Blackpool enjoyed a taste of America in PE when a baseball coaching team visited in 2001. 11 year-olds Abby McLaughlan and Jimmy Clements recreate some base action

Youngsters at Revoe School in Blackpool enjoyed a taste of America in PE when a baseball coaching team visited in 2001. 11 year-olds Abby McLaughlan and Jimmy Clements recreate some base action Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Revoe School children David Cranshaw, Jennifer Matthews, Kelly-May Singleton and Greg Douglas with Gary Lineker on Blackpool promenade filming for the BBC

Revoe School children David Cranshaw, Jennifer Matthews, Kelly-May Singleton and Greg Douglas with Gary Lineker on Blackpool promenade filming for the BBC Photo: Dawn Castle

Head for figures - Revoe School headteacher Bill Horsley trying to balance his books

Head for figures - Revoe School headteacher Bill Horsley trying to balance his books Photo: Mike Foster

Revoe school pupils were presented with a chaque for £1000 to help buy new sports equipment. The money was donated by Martin Gregory (right and Margaret Gregory from Blackpool catering equipment. Roy Lewis Chairman of tourism and leisure (right) receives the cheque

Revoe school pupils were presented with a chaque for £1000 to help buy new sports equipment. The money was donated by Martin Gregory (right and Margaret Gregory from Blackpool catering equipment. Roy Lewis Chairman of tourism and leisure (right) receives the cheque Photo: Dawn Castle

Revoe school yo-yo craze. Cheri Normington who thought yo-yos are a waste of thim with enthusiast Rikki Barber in 1998

Revoe school yo-yo craze. Cheri Normington who thought yo-yos are a waste of thim with enthusiast Rikki Barber in 1998 Photo: Dawn Castle

Christmas wishes at Revoe School - 4 year Sandi Coles with LaaLaa

Christmas wishes at Revoe School - 4 year Sandi Coles with LaaLaa Photo: Dawn Castle

Christmas wishes at Revoe School - six-year-old Andrew Harwood who would like a blackboard

Christmas wishes at Revoe School - six-year-old Andrew Harwood who would like a blackboard Photo: Dawn Castle

