They are just the places where we fuel up and get on our way.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST

But these will still bring memories back of the petrol stations we used to use, they were dotted all over the place. Many are still there, albeit modernised, but it’s the smaller ones tucked away off the beaten track which will stir the nostalgia.

Layton Motors in 1982

1. Where we fuelled up...

Layton Motors in 1982 Photo: National World

Central Drive's Texaco in May 1996

2. Where we fuelled up...

Central Drive's Texaco in May 1996 Photo: National World

Imperial Filling Station in 1982, Dickson Road

3. Where we fuelled up...

Imperial Filling Station in 1982, Dickson Road Photo: National World

Kilnhouse Service Station in 1995

4. Where we fuelled up...

Kilnhouse Service Station in 1995 Photo: National World

Normoss Motors, 1993

5. Where we fuelled up...

Normoss Motors, 1993 Photo: National World

Keswick Road Service Station

6. Where we fuelled up...

Keswick Road Service Station Photo: National World

Normoss Filling Station and off licence in 1992

7. Where we fuelled up...

Normoss Filling Station and off licence in 1992 Photo: National World

Look at those prices at Tesco in 1990...

8. Where we fuelled up...

Look at those prices at Tesco in 1990... Photo: National World

