News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

34 scenes of Blackpool town centre bars and clubs in the 90s and 00s - including Rumours and Yates's

These pictures dug from our archives bring back memories of some of Blackpool’s legendary pubs, clubs and bars where you might have spent nights out in the 1990s and 2000s.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th May 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST

Rumours was massive in its day, a fun club which was always up there as a place not to be missed. And how can we forget Yates’s? Or Yates Wine Lodge to give it its full name. There are others too as well as pictures of bar staff who kept the drinks flowing – they are sure to have you reminiscing.

In case you missed them:

Scenes from Brannigans in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s - 42 pictures that will take you right back

Scenes from Blackpool nightclubs in the 1990s - 27 pictures that will take you right back

The Syndicate: 18 picture memories from a night out at Blackpool's superclub - were you there?

LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

Bar Red, 2003

1. Blackpool bars

Bar Red, 2003 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Re-opening of Rumours, Talbot Square 2006

2. Blackpool bars

Re-opening of Rumours, Talbot Square 2006 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
DJ James Fontalba at Hush, 2006

3. Blackpool bars

DJ James Fontalba at Hush, 2006 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
This was a scene at Rumours in 1998

4. Blackpool bars

This was a scene at Rumours in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Judges in the Star Search Karaoke Contest at Yates', Talbot Square, Blackpool. From left, Town Centre DJ Lee Hirst, Radio Wave's Chris Bovaird and Hayley Kay, Gazette Entertainments Editor Robin Duke.

5. Blackpool bars

Judges in the Star Search Karaoke Contest at Yates', Talbot Square, Blackpool. From left, Town Centre DJ Lee Hirst, Radio Wave's Chris Bovaird and Hayley Kay, Gazette Entertainments Editor Robin Duke. Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Memorable Yates's Wine Lodge

6. Blackpool bars

Memorable Yates's Wine Lodge Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Staff outside the NTK bar in Blackpool 2003

7. Blackpool bars

Staff outside the NTK bar in Blackpool 2003 Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
The inside of Rumours in 2006 - this is what it looked like when it was empty

8. Blackpool bars

The inside of Rumours in 2006 - this is what it looked like when it was empty Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire