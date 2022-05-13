The date was June 11 2005. It was a Saturday night and judging by these photos, it was packed. But were you there? Dave Pearce and his team took these photos and have kindly allowed us to publish them to recapture memories of fun times. And if you fancy reliving those clubbing days of the noughties there’s a chance to do so on June 2. Back to the Old Pool is presenting Syndicate Thursdays Reunion at Blackpool's Trilogy Nightclub. Dave Pearce will be there with Nalin and Kane, Lost Witness, Divine Inspiration and Jason Fubar. Full of all the club classics, hard dance and trance.