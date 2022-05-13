Packed scenes like this brings it all back. The Syndicate drew in the crowds every weekend
The Syndicate: 18 picture memories from a night out at Blackpool's superclub - were you there?

Thanks to legendary DJ Dave Pearce we are remembering one big night out at The Syndicate.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 13th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 4:06 pm

The date was June 11 2005. It was a Saturday night and judging by these photos, it was packed. But were you there? Dave Pearce and his team took these photos and have kindly allowed us to publish them to recapture memories of fun times. And if you fancy reliving those clubbing days of the noughties there’s a chance to do so on June 2. Back to the Old Pool is presenting Syndicate Thursdays Reunion at Blackpool's Trilogy Nightclub. Dave Pearce will be there with Nalin and Kane, Lost Witness, Divine Inspiration and Jason Fubar. Full of all the club classics, hard dance and trance.

1. The Syndicate

Happy days for these two

Photo: Dave Pearce

2. The Syndicate

The Syndicate nightclub, Blackpool

Photo: Christian Blake

3. The Syndicate

Enjoying Blackpool's superclub

Photo: Dave Pearce

4. Syndicate Nightclub

Crowds packed on the revolving dancefloor

Photo: Dave Pearce

