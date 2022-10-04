News you can trust since 1873
Time for lunch - girls tuck in to their meals inside the school's canteen
27 memorable scenes to reminisce over if you were at Fleetwood High School in the early 00s when the new building opened

It’s hard to believe it’s 20 years ago since Fleetwood High School’s recognisable school building on Broadway first opened.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 4:55 am

It was the start of a new era for the school in 2002. In the years before pupils had to use two sites, frequently walking between Beach Road and the old Larkholme High School on Broadway.

But the multi-million pound purpose-built school changed everything. These photos go back to that moment in time to show what those early days were like and the pupils who experienced life in a brand new school.

1. Fleetwood High School - 20 years

Chess in the library - Steven Reid, Jamie Stevenson, Ian Porter and Christopher Bainbridge enjoy a game of chess with headteacher Margaret Dudley

2. Fleetwood High School - 20 years

Jodie Bustin and Lisa Doyle learn to play the keyboard in their music lesson at Fleetwood High School

3. Fleetwood High School - 20 years

Fleetwood High School headteacher Margaret Dudley with year 11 pupils Charlene Barcock and Louisa Foulser outside the main entrance of the new school

4. Fleetwood High School - 20 years

A team of budding reporters who produced the Broadway Buzz

