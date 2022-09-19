News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Pupils at Chaucer School, Fleetwood, reverted back to their old school uniform in 2007. Pictured back L-R Courtney Cooper, Jake Hanson, Callum Moran, Sean Murphy, Sammy Haugan, Alisha Smith and Taylor Calligan. Front L-R Kourtney Sumner, Conan Newsham and Casey Bidle.
Pupils at Chaucer School, Fleetwood, reverted back to their old school uniform in 2007. Pictured back L-R Courtney Cooper, Jake Hanson, Callum Moran, Sean Murphy, Sammy Haugan, Alisha Smith and Taylor Calligan. Front L-R Kourtney Sumner, Conan Newsham and Casey Bidle.

37 treasured scenes of kids at primary schools in Poulton, Thornton Cleveleys and Fleetwood which will have you reminiscing if you're in your 20s

Going back to the noughties, these photo gems were taken at schools in Poulton, Thornton Cleveleys and Fleetwood.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:30 am
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:31 am

There are hundreds and hundreds of school photos filed away in the archives featuring all the amazing things that school kids have got up to in past decades. But this particular nostalgic reminder is for those who will be in their 20s now. Whether it be in the classrooms, on the sports fields, drama, dance or other colourful activities, they are precious memories. And parents will love them even more…

In case you missed them: 36 adorable scenes of kids across the Fylde Coast on their first day at school in the 00s - including Ansdell, Strike Lane, Anchorsholme, Breck, Norbreck, Lytham CE and more

27 adorable scenes of Fleetwood kids on their first day at school in past years - including St Wulstan's, Shakespeare, Chaucer, Charles Saer, Flakefleet, St Mary's, Larkholme and Rossall

12 scenes of Blackpool high school buildings as they looked in the 1990s - including Palatine, Montgomery, Greenlands, Collegiate, Highfield and more

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. School memories

Pupils and Staff at Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys held a 'blue day' as part of their anti-bullying week. Pupils wait to sign their name on the Blue Pledge Board, 2008

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. School memories

Pupils at Stanah Primary School were being taught how to deal with bullies by Taekwondo teacher Master Lee Heyes. Pictured left to right are Lewis Thompson (9), Alex Evans (10), Master Lee Heyes and Ellie Masterson (9) in 2006

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales

3. School memories

Activity Day at Royles Brook Primary School in Thornton. Taking part were pupils Christopher Howarth (5) and Chloe Cooper (5)

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales

4. School memories

Year 6 pupils at Anchorsholme Primary School were studying French, one of the few primary schools to teach a foreign language in 2001. Pictured are Joshua Taft, Shaunna Wilson, Anthony Parkinson, Sharon Lomas, Sally Halliwell and Melanie Ladley.

Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

Photo Sales
PoultonFleetwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 9