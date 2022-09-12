12 scenes of Blackpool high school buildings as they looked in the 1990s - including Palatine, Montgomery, Greenlands, Collegiate, Highfield and more
These photos are exactly how high schools looked when you were there – if that was the 1990s.
By Claire Lark
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:04 pm
A couple of them have changed almost beyond recognition and at least one has gone. But these are the buildings which greeted high schoolers every single day for at least five years (1st year to 5th year –remember that?) They are sure to stir the memories.
