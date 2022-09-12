News you can trust since 1873
Montgomery High School, Bispham
Montgomery High School, Bispham

12 scenes of Blackpool high school buildings as they looked in the 1990s - including Palatine, Montgomery, Greenlands, Collegiate, Highfield and more

These photos are exactly how high schools looked when you were there – if that was the 1990s.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 12th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:04 pm

A couple of them have changed almost beyond recognition and at least one has gone. But these are the buildings which greeted high schoolers every single day for at least five years (1st year to 5th year –remember that?) They are sure to stir the memories.

1. School gates 1990s

Warbreck High School

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. School gates 1990s

Collegiate High School, Blackpool Old Road

Photo: Dawn Castle

3. Arnold School

Arnold School in 1997

Photo: submit

4. School gates 1990s

Fleetwood High School - now completely gone and replaced with a housing estate. Fleetwood folk will remember...

Photo: submit

BlackpoolHighfield
