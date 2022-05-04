Sports equipment was presented to the school after being awarded the Sportsmark award. Pictured are Daniel Lucas, Shane McGonagle, Chris Gale Vicki Allan, Richard Jackson, Jenny Jones, Stephen Whitley and Linzi Impett, 1998
27 pictures from Montgomery High School which will have you reminiscing if you went there in the 90s

These pictures rewind to the 1990s at Montgomery – one of Blackpool’s biggest high schools.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 3:45 pm

It was a packed decade for the school, there was so much happening – sports, gigs, music, radio stations, school council - the list goes on. Are you in any of the photos? If not you might be able to spot your old classmates and teachers.

1. Montgomery High 90s

These pupils took part in a Carousel marathon at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Montgomery High 90s

Rev Simon Cox, Rector of Bispham Parish Church, handing over some of the books, videos and CD Roms to representatives of Montgomery High School in 1997. Pictured are head boy Peter Graham, Headteacher Paul Moss, Rev Cox, David Cairns (R.E. Dept), Senior Teacher, Viv Firth and head girl Claire Graham

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Montgomery High 90s

The under 16 girls football team captain Nicola Ormerod , with team mates Rachel Baldwin (right) and Claire Graham (centre), 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Montgomery High 90s

This will be a memorable sight for past pupils - the school building in the 1990s

Photo: National World

