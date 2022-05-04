It was a packed decade for the school, there was so much happening – sports, gigs, music, radio stations, school council - the list goes on. Are you in any of the photos? If not you might be able to spot your old classmates and teachers.
1. Montgomery High 90s
These pupils took part in a Carousel marathon at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Photo: Bill Johnson
2. Montgomery High 90s
Rev Simon Cox, Rector of Bispham Parish Church, handing over some of the books, videos and CD Roms to representatives of Montgomery High School in 1997. Pictured are head boy Peter Graham, Headteacher Paul Moss, Rev Cox, David Cairns (R.E. Dept), Senior Teacher, Viv Firth and head girl Claire Graham
Photo: Bill Johnson
3. Montgomery High 90s
The under 16 girls football team captain Nicola Ormerod , with team mates Rachel Baldwin (right) and Claire Graham (centre), 1997
Photo: Bill Johnson
4. Montgomery High 90s
This will be a memorable sight for past pupils - the school building in the 1990s
Photo: National World