School life in the classrooms and on the sports fields was captured well in our archived pictures. Do you remember the school’s radio station?

The school on Warbreck Hill Road was originally an all-boys school but became mixed in 2000 when it became Beacon Hill High School. It’s now the popular Unity College and is part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust.

Warbreck High 1990s This will bring back the memories - Warbreck High School 1997

Warbreck High 1990s Head of PE Dave Barnes with some of the pupils celebrating an award for sporting excellence, at Warbreck High School, 1997

Warbreck High 1990s The Mayor of Blackpool Councillor Henry Mitchell enjoying his Euro-breakfast with Warbreck High School pupils, from left, Jon Cartmell, Tom Bevan and Ciaran Donnelly, at the Stakis Hotel, 1998

Warbreck High 1990s Young magician Russ Brown, an ex-pupil of Warbreck High School, turned to his old chemistry teacher for help with some new tricks to show on TV. Pic shows Russ with teacher Mark Harding going over a new illusion,1997