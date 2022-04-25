A team from Warbreck High School won a public speaking competition organised by Blackpool North Rotary Club, 1999. Picture shows the front row of public speakers L-R: Phillip Allan (12), Daniel Twibill (15), and Joshua Lalgee (13).
A team from Warbreck High School won a public speaking competition organised by Blackpool North Rotary Club, 1999. Picture shows the front row of public speakers L-R: Phillip Allan (12), Daniel Twibill (15), and Joshua Lalgee (13).

19 scenes from Warbreck High School which will have you reminiscing if you went there in the 1990s

There are some cracking pictures here of the lads who went to Warbreck High School in the 1990s.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 25th April 2022, 3:45 pm

School life in the classrooms and on the sports fields was captured well in our archived pictures. Do you remember the school’s radio station?

The school on Warbreck Hill Road was originally an all-boys school but became mixed in 2000 when it became Beacon Hill High School. It’s now the popular Unity College and is part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust.

In case you missed them:

Warbreck High School in the 80s

Palatine High School – 90s

Collegiate High School – 90s

1. Warbreck High 1990s

This will bring back the memories - Warbreck High School 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Warbreck High 1990s

Head of PE Dave Barnes with some of the pupils celebrating an award for sporting excellence, at Warbreck High School, 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Warbreck High 1990s

The Mayor of Blackpool Councillor Henry Mitchell enjoying his Euro-breakfast with Warbreck High School pupils, from left, Jon Cartmell, Tom Bevan and Ciaran Donnelly, at the Stakis Hotel, 1998

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Warbreck High 1990s

Young magician Russ Brown, an ex-pupil of Warbreck High School, turned to his old chemistry teacher for help with some new tricks to show on TV. Pic shows Russ with teacher Mark Harding going over a new illusion,1997

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6