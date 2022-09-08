27 adorable scenes of Fleetwood kids on their first day at school in past years - including St Wulstan's, Shakespeare, Chaucer, Charles Saer, Flakefleet, St Mary's, Larkholme and Rossall
It’s been a week of firsts for lots of Fleetwood children this week who have started primary school for the very first time.
By Claire Lark
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:55 am
So we’ve dug into the archives to find those memorable line-up pictures of reception children in years gone by. The cute pictures show children from the town’s seven main primary schools as well as a couple from Rossall’s early years too.
They are sure to bring the memories back – particularly for their parents. But can you spot yourself?
