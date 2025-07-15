21 nostalgic photos of Blackpool shops and department stores from decades past taking you inside and out

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

These amazing pictures are a fascinating trip back in time to the shops of yesteryear.

Most are long gone, except for a couple of high street names which have moved location.

But these were the shops which knitted our wonderful town together and provided food, clothing and every day essentials. They are striking pictures which show how the shops and streets have changed.

ICYMI: I remember when Blackpool Pleasure Beach was free to walk round, try a couple of rides, then to the arcades!

'I wish I could go back in time to see what it was like' 15 historic pictures of Blackpool Imperial Hotel

27 mind-blowing colour pictures of Blackpool in bygone days from the beach and pier to Kiss-me-Quick hats

Keep updated with the latest Blackpool headlines with our free newsletter email

Restaurant at RHO Hills, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool Historical undated 1932

1. Vintage Shops

Restaurant at RHO Hills, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool Historical undated 1932 | National World

Photo Sales
Timothy Whites store taking shape at the corner of Birley Street and Abingdon Street, Blackpool in 1962

2. Vintage shops

Timothy Whites store taking shape at the corner of Birley Street and Abingdon Street, Blackpool in 1962 | National World

Photo Sales
Lytham Road shops close to the junction with Waterloo Road, to the right. The Lido was further along on the left. According to the plaque this terrace of shops was built in 1892. Seen here in the 1950s the shops include from the left Greenhalgh's ladieswear ( only partly seen), Frank Harbron grocers, J.W. Smith menswear, E.A. & M.A. Smith bakery and cafe and J.L.Dawson Cook dispensing chemist and opticians. The tram lines can be seen in the foreground, but this tram route was to close in 1961. This was 1950

3. Vintage shops

Lytham Road shops close to the junction with Waterloo Road, to the right. The Lido was further along on the left. According to the plaque this terrace of shops was built in 1892. Seen here in the 1950s the shops include from the left Greenhalgh's ladieswear ( only partly seen), Frank Harbron grocers, J.W. Smith menswear, E.A. & M.A. Smith bakery and cafe and J.L.Dawson Cook dispensing chemist and opticians. The tram lines can be seen in the foreground, but this tram route was to close in 1961. This was 1950 | National World

Photo Sales
T.J. Hughes, alongside Redmans, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, is now a W H Smith store, 1971

4. Vintage shops

T.J. Hughes, alongside Redmans, Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, is now a W H Smith store, 1971 | National World

Photo Sales
Gary Wild 's later kiosk on the southern side of Victoria Street in 1980 before demolition of properties for the final part of the Houndshill Centre

5. Vintage shops

Gary Wild 's later kiosk on the southern side of Victoria Street in 1980 before demolition of properties for the final part of the Houndshill Centre | National World

Photo Sales
The former Raikes Smithy as a pet shop selling dog, bird and poultry food as well as being a gun shop on Church Street Blackpool. The building was situated opposite the end of Park Road and before it was burned down in 1988 it had been a the Continental Bedding shop

6. Vintage Shops

The former Raikes Smithy as a pet shop selling dog, bird and poultry food as well as being a gun shop on Church Street Blackpool. The building was situated opposite the end of Park Road and before it was burned down in 1988 it had been a the Continental Bedding shop | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FoodBlackpool Pleasure Beach
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice