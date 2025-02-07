Many were captured using Glass Plates Photography and stored in The Gazette archives for years to come and are a precious reminder of our town's history.
1. Memories from the Glass Plates
Rock rolling in a sweet factory in George Street, Blackpool. Pictured centre is the area Candy Queen Lisa Hart | National World
Testing the new trailer tram | National World
Demolition of properties in Winifred Street in Blackpool town centre in 1963 | National World
Blackpool Metropole Hotel | National World
1960s artist's impression of a proposed fly over road superimposed on a view of the Central Station area of Blackpool seen from the top of the Tower. Part of the Central Station area development scheme | National World
A terrific thunderstorm and downpour of rain caused flooding in several areas of Blackpool in 1958. The depth of the water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded car | National World