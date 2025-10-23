Cleveleys Promenade and beach were crowded as record numbers of visitors to The Fylde coast enjoyed the sunshine at Whitsuntide 1963placeholder image
Cleveleys Promenade and beach were crowded as record numbers of visitors to The Fylde coast enjoyed the sunshine at Whitsuntide 1963

47 treasured photos of Blackpool in 1963 and 1964 when the resort was alive with seaside charm

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 14:01 BST

From the Beatles playing at the ABC and Miss Blackpool to Bonfire Night safety, icy pitches, streets and Blackpool under construction, these brilliant picures rewind to 1963 and 1964.

The 1960s is well defined as the decade when the British holiday season saw the country’s seaside resorts boom and nowhere moreso than right here in Blackpool. They were special times.

Barbara Mayerling (nee Turner) 1964. She was the daughter of trader Jesse Turner

When the ABC theatre , Church Street was opened on May 31, 1963, Cliff Richard and The Shadows arrived on the Wild West Train tram, It was the last time a tram ran in Church Street

Dickson Road loooking towards Talbot Road, showing The Talbot Hotel on the far right, Blackpool North railway station can be seen behind the tram. The canopy of the Odeon Cinema can be seen on the far left.

Duke of Edinburgh with some of the worlds best golfers at Blackpool North Shore in 1963

Central Station in 1963

Our Gracie is the greeting over Blackpool Town Hall steps as the Rochdale entertainer, by then living on the isle of Capri, launched the 1964 Illuminations

