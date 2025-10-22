Retro: Old black and white Blackpool pictures colourised

23 brilliant photos to reminisce over if you went to high school in Fleetwood in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 08:03 BST

We’ve turned the clock back at Cardinal Allen RC High School and dug deep into our archives to bring past pupils some school day memories.

Sports, arts and crafts, summer fairs, GCSEs… they’re all there. Can you spot yourself in any of the scenes? Or your children, siblings, best mates…

This was in 1997 when pupils had been renovating old tools in order to send them to Tanzania. They were loading up the air freight crate. Are you pictured?

1. Cardinal Allen High School

This was in 1997 when pupils had been renovating old tools in order to send them to Tanzania. They were loading up the air freight crate. Are you pictured? Photo: Rob Lock

Cardinal Allen School squad celebrating at Bloomfield Road after winning the Schools Cup Final in 1997

2. Cardinal Allen High School squad

Cardinal Allen School squad celebrating at Bloomfield Road after winning the Schools Cup Final in 1997 Photo: Rob Lock

Lee Ogden, who was 16 when this photo was taken in 1999, with a bench that had been made in memory of fellow student Richard Livesey who died after having an epileptic fit.

3. Cardinal Allen High School

Lee Ogden, who was 16 when this photo was taken in 1999, with a bench that had been made in memory of fellow student Richard Livesey who died after having an epileptic fit. Photo: Dawn Castle

Paul Callighan during work experience at Cliffs Hotel, Blackpool in 1998

4. Cardinal Allen High School

Paul Callighan during work experience at Cliffs Hotel, Blackpool in 1998 Photo: submit

Lancashire County Council's Christopher Trinick officially opened Cardinal Allen High School's new technology classrooms in 2001. Pictured are deputy head girl Flyn Lund, head boy Dominic Thorrington, deputy head boy Greg Tirrell and head girl Elizabeth Hounshaw

5. Cardinal Allen High School

Lancashire County Council's Christopher Trinick officially opened Cardinal Allen High School's new technology classrooms in 2001. Pictured are deputy head girl Flyn Lund, head boy Dominic Thorrington, deputy head boy Greg Tirrell and head girl Elizabeth Hounshaw Photo: Martin Bostock

Visitors to the summer fair in 1998 were invited to add their bit to a wooden sculpture of stylized fish, created by sculptor Geoff Whitley, to stand in the school to mark the Millennium. This is 13 year-old Michael McVeigh busy with the chisel

6. Cardinal Allen High School

Visitors to the summer fair in 1998 were invited to add their bit to a wooden sculpture of stylized fish, created by sculptor Geoff Whitley, to stand in the school to mark the Millennium. This is 13 year-old Michael McVeigh busy with the chisel Photo: Rob Lock

