Sports, arts and crafts, summer fairs, GCSEs… they’re all there. Can you spot yourself in any of the scenes? Or your children, siblings, best mates…
1. Cardinal Allen High School
This was in 1997 when pupils had been renovating old tools in order to send them to Tanzania. They were loading up the air freight crate. Are you pictured? Photo: Rob Lock
2. Cardinal Allen High School squad
Cardinal Allen School squad celebrating at Bloomfield Road after winning the Schools Cup Final in 1997 Photo: Rob Lock
3. Cardinal Allen High School
Lee Ogden, who was 16 when this photo was taken in 1999, with a bench that had been made in memory of fellow student Richard Livesey who died after having an epileptic fit. Photo: Dawn Castle
4. Cardinal Allen High School
Paul Callighan during work experience at Cliffs Hotel, Blackpool in 1998 Photo: submit
5. Cardinal Allen High School
Lancashire County Council's Christopher Trinick officially opened Cardinal Allen High School's new technology classrooms in 2001. Pictured are deputy head girl Flyn Lund, head boy Dominic Thorrington, deputy head boy Greg Tirrell and head girl Elizabeth Hounshaw Photo: Martin Bostock
6. Cardinal Allen High School
Visitors to the summer fair in 1998 were invited to add their bit to a wooden sculpture of stylized fish, created by sculptor Geoff Whitley, to stand in the school to mark the Millennium. This is 13 year-old Michael McVeigh busy with the chisel Photo: Rob Lock