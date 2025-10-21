Blackpool's old attractions

19 popular 1990s fish and chip shops in Blackpool where you got your chippy tea in National Seafood Month

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Oct 2025, 11:48 BST

Who doesn’t love fish and chips? Especially in Blackpool, we are spoilt for choice!

These were some of the area’s favourites in the 1990s, were any near you? Some are still going strong as we celebrate National Seafood Week.

The Revoe Chippy on Central Drive, 1998

The Revoe Chippy on Central Drive, 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool Central Pier fish and chip kiosk. Picture credit: Pictures of Britain/Julian Worker

Blackpool Central Pier fish and chip kiosk. Picture credit: Pictures of Britain/Julian Worker Photo: Submit

Remember John and Marjorie Tarpey? They had run the Halfway fish and chip shop for 25 years in 1999

Remember John and Marjorie Tarpey? They had run the Halfway fish and chip shop for 25 years in 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

Rememember when Seniors in Normoss Road was like this? Our photo shows the restaurant in 1998, all ready for Christmas

Rememember when Seniors in Normoss Road was like this? Our photo shows the restaurant in 1998, all ready for Christmas Photo: Bill Johnson

The Cottage, one of Blackpool's most popular, in 1997

The Cottage, one of Blackpool's most popular, in 1997 Photo: Dave Nelson

Harry Ramsden's Fish and Chip restaraunt on Blackpool promenade in 1998. Pictured left to right are Colin Dowding, Harry Ramsden's manager Mark Cody, Centrepoint manager Keith Mayren and Bev Roberts

Harry Ramsden's Fish and Chip restaraunt on Blackpool promenade in 1998. Pictured left to right are Colin Dowding, Harry Ramsden's manager Mark Cody, Centrepoint manager Keith Mayren and Bev Roberts Photo: Martin Bostock

