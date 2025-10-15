41 recognisable street scenes to take you on a journey through Blackpool 1920s to 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 15th Oct 2025, 10:13 BST

These brilliant photos show Blackpool streets in days gone by.

They go right back to the 1920s through to the more recent years of the 1990s. Some streets have vanished completely whilst others have been redeveloped. Others remain almost untouched, except for the shop names and the cars...

Snow in Church Street, 1952

1. Blackpool streets in the past

Snow in Church Street, 1952 | National World

Looking down Victoria Street as work got underway to block pave the pavement

2. Blackpool streets in the past

Looking down Victoria Street as work got underway to block pave the pavement | National World

Blackpool's Deansgate in the snow, late 60s

3. Blackpool's streets in the past

Blackpool's Deansgate in the snow, late 60s | National World

Oddfellow Street, Blackpool in the 1950s, demolished to make way for the police headquarters and Magistrates Court

4. Blackpool streets in the past

Oddfellow Street, Blackpool in the 1950s, demolished to make way for the police headquarters and Magistrates Court | National World

This is the stretch of Central Drive between Grasmere Road and Bethesda Road in 1992. There had been 69 accidents in the previous five years. Alterations were planned to make the road safer

5. Blackpool streets in the past

This is the stretch of Central Drive between Grasmere Road and Bethesda Road in 1992. There had been 69 accidents in the previous five years. Alterations were planned to make the road safer | National World

Ashfield Road

6. Blackpool streets in the past

Ashfield Road | National World

