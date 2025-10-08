19 iconic photos transporting you back to 1990s Blackpool and a lost landmark you will remember

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Oct 2025, 10:51 BST

From the chain stores we miss to small shops which nestled in the side streets away from the town centre, these photos take a nostalgic walk through Blackpool remembering how it all looked 30 years ago.

Queen Street, Topping Street, Birley Street, Abingdon Street – they are all there, as well as others with plenty of faces too. You might see yourself in the crowds. And look at the cars from back in the day, they will have you reminiscing over what is a nostalgic era. There’s also a picture of a lost landmark you will remember.

The junction of Abingdon Street and Church Street in 1994. Next, Marshalls Newsagents and Greenwoods can be seen

1. Streets and views in the 90s

The junction of Abingdon Street and Church Street in 1994. Next, Marshalls Newsagents and Greenwoods can be seen Photo: JPIMedia

Work had started on a prominent building on the corner of Abingdon Street and Clifton Street in 1992. The site was decline but had been bought by the Bradford and Bingley Building Society.

2. Streets and views in the 90s

Work had started on a prominent building on the corner of Abingdon Street and Clifton Street in 1992. The site was decline but had been bought by the Bradford and Bingley Building Society. Photo: JPIMedia

The junction of Caunce Street and Church Street as it was in October 1992. Just Tiles and Stewart's Radio are in the picture

3. Streets and views in the 90s

The junction of Caunce Street and Church Street as it was in October 1992. Just Tiles and Stewart's Radio are in the picture Photo: JPIMedia

This scene looks down Corporation Street towards the Grand Theatre. The entrance to Birley Street is on the left. This was possibly mid-90s. Note the queue to the cash machine at the Nat West

4. Streets and views in the 90s

This scene looks down Corporation Street towards the Grand Theatre. The entrance to Birley Street is on the left. This was possibly mid-90s. Note the queue to the cash machine at the Nat West Photo: JPIMedia

Another from Birley Street after its pedestrianisation. This could be towards the end of the 90s, possibly early 2000s. Remember Leather Kingdom and United Colours of Benetton on the right?

5. Streets and views in the 90s

Another from Birley Street after its pedestrianisation. This could be towards the end of the 90s, possibly early 2000s. Remember Leather Kingdom and United Colours of Benetton on the right? Photo: JPIMedia

The Strand in 1993. Chloe, a women's fashion store on the corner with Kelly's Bar to the left and Strand Restaurant

6. Streets and views in the 90s

The Strand in 1993. Chloe, a women's fashion store on the corner with Kelly's Bar to the left and Strand Restaurant Photo: JPIMedia

