Queen Street, Topping Street, Birley Street, Abingdon Street – they are all there, as well as others with plenty of faces too. You might see yourself in the crowds. And look at the cars from back in the day, they will have you reminiscing over what is a nostalgic era. There’s also a picture of a lost landmark you will remember.
The junction of Abingdon Street and Church Street in 1994. Next, Marshalls Newsagents and Greenwoods can be seen Photo: JPIMedia
Work had started on a prominent building on the corner of Abingdon Street and Clifton Street in 1992. The site was decline but had been bought by the Bradford and Bingley Building Society. Photo: JPIMedia
The junction of Caunce Street and Church Street as it was in October 1992. Just Tiles and Stewart's Radio are in the picture Photo: JPIMedia
This scene looks down Corporation Street towards the Grand Theatre. The entrance to Birley Street is on the left. This was possibly mid-90s. Note the queue to the cash machine at the Nat West Photo: JPIMedia
Another from Birley Street after its pedestrianisation. This could be towards the end of the 90s, possibly early 2000s. Remember Leather Kingdom and United Colours of Benetton on the right? Photo: JPIMedia
The Strand in 1993. Chloe, a women's fashion store on the corner with Kelly's Bar to the left and Strand Restaurant Photo: JPIMedia