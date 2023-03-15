21 retro scenes of BBC Radio One Roadshows in Blackpool when Zoe Ball, Boyzone, All Saints and Chris Moyles joined crowds
Roadshows were a massive part of the 1990s summer scene and they turned out the crowds in Blackpool in their thousands.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT
They were annual summer events and the biggest ones in Blackpool were hosted and broadcast by BBC Radio 1. They ran for three decades right to the end of the 90s when they were eventually replaced by one day pop festivals.
Always on the sands of the UK’s biggest resorts, Blackpool was obviously a top choice and they were loved by locals who saw the roadshows as a party on the beach. It was the place to be.
Were you there?
