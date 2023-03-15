News you can trust since 1873
21 retro scenes of BBC Radio One Roadshows in Blackpool when Zoe Ball, Boyzone, All Saints and Chris Moyles joined crowds

Roadshows were a massive part of the 1990s summer scene and they turned out the crowds in Blackpool in their thousands.

By Claire Lark
Published 15th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

They were annual summer events and the biggest ones in Blackpool were hosted and broadcast by BBC Radio 1. They ran for three decades right to the end of the 90s when they were eventually replaced by one day pop festivals.

Always on the sands of the UK’s biggest resorts, Blackpool was obviously a top choice and they were loved by locals who saw the roadshows as a party on the beach. It was the place to be.

Were you there?

Some of the young people waiting for the fun to start in 1997

1. Radio One Roadshows

Some of the young people waiting for the fun to start in 1997 Photo: Bill Johnson

The roadshow on the beach in 1997 - were you there?

2. Radio One Roadshow Memories

The roadshow on the beach in 1997 - were you there? Photo: SUBMIT

An unseasonally soaking Blackpool hosted the Radio One Roadshow on the Prom in 1998, with Presenters Zoe Ball and Kevin Greening hosting a programme which included All Saints and teen pop sensation Billie. Zoe Ball on stage

3. Radio One Roadshows

An unseasonally soaking Blackpool hosted the Radio One Roadshow on the Prom in 1998, with Presenters Zoe Ball and Kevin Greening hosting a programme which included All Saints and teen pop sensation Billie. Zoe Ball on stage Photo: Rob Lock

Crowds on the beach in 1998, can you spot yourself?

4. Radio One Roadshow

Crowds on the beach in 1998, can you spot yourself? Photo: Rob Lock

