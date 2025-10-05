21 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool shops that will remind you of the town's past

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Oct 2025, 09:00 BST

These photos will bring a glow of nostalgia as we take you right back to the much-loved Blackpool shops which are lost but definitely not forgotten.

They are all from our archives - C&A, Lewis's, Binns, Beatties toy and model shop, Pricebusters and lots more.

And we have included pictures of some of the staff who worked at these stores too.

Blackpool still has a fantastic shopping centre but these places were all firm favourites and many people have fond memories of them.

Fine Fare was an iconic structure on the corner of Talbot Road and Dickson Road. It was one of the pioneering supermarket stores. It is pictured here in the late 1970s

1. Lost Shops

Fine Fare was an iconic structure on the corner of Talbot Road and Dickson Road. It was one of the pioneering supermarket stores. It is pictured here in the late 1970s | National World

Who can forget Pricebusters? It sold everything. It was a thriving store in the day - this was taken in April 1989

2. Lost Shops

Who can forget Pricebusters? It sold everything. It was a thriving store in the day - this was taken in April 1989 | National World

Littlewoods in Church Street is photographed here in October 1975

3. Lost Shops

Littlewoods in Church Street is photographed here in October 1975 | National World

More racks of coats and jackets on the upper floor of C&A, possibly when the store first opened. Young styles are hung on the rail in the foreground

4. Lost Shops

More racks of coats and jackets on the upper floor of C&A, possibly when the store first opened. Young styles are hung on the rail in the foreground | National World

Not technically a shop - but who can forget Wimpy? One of the earliest fast food restaurants. December 1980

5. Lost shops

Not technically a shop - but who can forget Wimpy? One of the earliest fast food restaurants. December 1980 | National World

A familiar sight at the entrance to Houndshill from the Victoria Street entrance was menswear shop Burton

6. Lost Shops

A familiar sight at the entrance to Houndshill from the Victoria Street entrance was menswear shop Burton | National World

